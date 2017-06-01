Subaru to Raise Money for Cancer Patients Across America

Subaru of America will partner with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help people affected by cancer as part of the carmaker's annual Subaru Loves to Care month. Subaru will be working with the organization to spread awareness of the disease, and raise money for cancer survivors. Almost 500 Subaru dealerships across the country will participate in the fundraiser to reach more than 30,000 cancer patients nationwide.

While the LLS is the one of the largest volunteer organizations fighting cancer, they say that having a company like Subaru support the cause is pivotal for the good fight. Although other car companies have made it their goal to help those in need this year, this isn't Subaru's first rodeo. It'll be the second year that Subaru has partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, but the car company has been helping humanity since 2011. Subaru has supported organizations such as the Special Olympics and Make-A-Wish during Subaru Loves to Care, as well.

Besides raising money, the month-long charity event will focus on showing support and care to survivors and their families who have been affected. Subaru has opened special exhibits at 475 dealerships that will allow anyone to write letters to survivors full of comfort and support; people may also send messages online if they can't make it to a retailer. When the event concludes at the end of June, Subaru will distribute all of the messages to cancer patients, as well as 38,000 blankets to families. It will also work with LLS to showcase survivor stories to inspire patients to stay strong.

If last year's event is anything to go by, this event will help quite a few people feel better this June. But if this announcement isn't enough to make you feel warm and fuzzy about the brand...maybe a BRZ STI announcement next week will.