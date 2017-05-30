BMW Will Now Sell You Your Own M4 Factory Race Car

BMW hasn't shied away from hotted-up versions of the M4 coupe. Variants like the monstrous GTS and middle-ground CS have given customers healthy selection to choose from. The only thing lacking from the lineup was a full-on factory race car—until now. Enter the M4 GT4, a track-only special that culminates lightweight bodywork, added aerodynamics, and racing suspension to promise the most hardcore 4-Series to date.

To promote speed, BMW took cues from both its road car crew and racing team. The M4 GT4 borrows a carbon fiber hood from the GTS while shedding weight in other areas like the carbon doors and suspension, promising an agile ride with improved suspension to back it up. The car's adjustable anti-roll bars, spring rates, and Öhlins dampers provides plenty of confidence while on track. It utilizes the seat, brakes, and pedal box from its M6 GT3 racecar brother as well.