Best Back Seat Organizers: Top Picks for Decluttering Your Car

Best Value Back Seat Organizer: Fancy Mobility Car Backseat Organizer

Best Back Seat Organizer Honorable Mention: KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizer (2 Pack) Why Buy a Back Seat Organizer? Avoid distractions. When items are properly stored, passengers can find them quickly and easily without pestering you for assistance with locating a bottle of water, tissues, or other things.

Get rid of clutter. This is particularly important if you have children. Their toys, stuffed animals, and other supplies can easily get out of control if left unattended in the back seat of a vehicle.

Prevent spills. Many back seat organizers include a space to hold a water bottle, sippy cup, or other beverages. This enables passengers to have a spot for their drinks without perching them precariously between their legs or next to them on the seat.

Keep the seats clean. A hanging car organizer with a kick mat will prevent your little one's feet from scuffing up the seats. If you want to keep your vehicle free of dirty, wet footprints, organizers can help.

Easy access. A back-of-the-car seat organizer is great for keeping small and large items in one easy-to-reach spot instead of in a container in the trunk or cargo area of your vehicle.

Stay safe. If your vehicle is messy and unorganized, it can be a safety hazard. If you hit the brakes hard or turn quickly to avoid an obstacle, items flying around the interior cabin can be dangerous. Store them in an over-the-seat organizer instead.

Find things quickly. The best back seat organizer contains everything you need all in one spot. You no longer have to search through your car for your ice scraper or spare change because they're conveniently corralled in one area.

Create more space. The best car organizers make your vehicle's interior clean and tidy. Passengers don't have to push items aside on the seat or off the floor to comfortably take a ride. Calm young children. Toddlers can be very fussy, and one way to get them to relax is by storing all their toys and even a tablet in a back seat organizer for kids.

The best car organizers make your vehicle's interior clean and tidy. Passengers don't have to push items aside on the seat or off the floor to comfortably take a ride. Calm young children. Toddlers can be very fussy, and one way to get them to relax is by storing all their toys and even a tablet in a back seat organizer for kids. Types of Back Seat Organizers Hanging Back Seat Organizer A hanging car organizer is attached to the back of either the driver's or passenger's seat. It allows easy access for children and adults who sit behind it. These organizers commonly attach to the car seat with straps that clip together and go around the headrest and bottom of the front seat. Middle Seat Organizer These seat organizers can be placed on the seat or in the front or back of your vehicle on the floor. Many of them are foldable/collapsible and can hold a variety of items. Generally, they feature several compartments and cup holders to hold food, drinks, and toys. Top Brands of Back Seat Organizers Munchkin Munchkin was founded in 1991 in Los Angeles, California, by a dad who was very innovative. Partners include Nickelodeon and Arm & Hammer. With over 200 patents, Munchkin aims to create products that are useful for both parents and their children. One of their top products is the Munchkin Backseat Organizer. Lusso Gear Lusso Gear was established in 2016 and focuses on custom car protectors and organizers to help busy moms and dads on the go. They are a small business based out of Memphis, Tennessee. They offer the popular Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer for Front or Backseat. Oasser Oasser is a well-known brand in China that sells automotive supplies. The company of 2,000 employees produces sun shades, car charger mounts, kick mats, vacuums, and car trunk organizers. One of their popular products is the Oasser Seat Organizers 2 Pack. Back Seat Organizer Pricing Under $10: Back seat organizers in this price range tend to be on the smaller side and have fewer pockets and features. They may not last as long as more expensive products.

$10-$20: Many of the best car organizers can be purchased for less than $20. They typically feature numerous pockets and compartments to store a variety of items.

Over $20: Seat organizers in this price range tend to be durable and big enough to accommodate a lot of pockets. Key Features Type and Number of Pockets Back seat organizers all have the same purpose, but some are more spacious than others with more pockets. They also vary in size. The pockets can be made of mesh or may include Velcro for closing the compartment. Other pockets may have clear plastic to display electronic devices, such as an iPad. Versatility Not all back seat organizers have the same features. Some have cup holders or pockets for water bottles, while others feature an insulated cooler that can keep beverages cold. More still have special pockets for viewing electronic devices or trays to hold food or toys. A select few can be turned into backpacks for portability. Kick Mats If you have small children, you may want to purchase a back seat organizer that doubles as a kick mat. Few things are more aggravating when traveling than having a child kick the back of your seat. While a kick mat doesn't stop a child from fluttering their feet, it does keep the seat from getting dirty or scuffed. Other Considerations Size. Seat organizers are not one-size-fits-all. Some are wider or longer than others, allowing you to store more items in them. Some products are smaller than the seat back, while others stretch across the entire surface area. Bigger ones that hold more items may inhibit leg space more than smaller organizers.

Strength. Certain brands of back seat organizers can hold heavier items than others. The strength of the product is important if you plan on storing a computer tablet, bottles of water, and other bulky objects in them. Durability is important because you don't want the organizer to rip apart at the seams and fail. Best Back Seat Organizer Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Back Seat Organizer Overall: Lusso Gear Car Back Seat Organizer

This organizer includes extra reinforcement, making it very stable and sturdy. It’s made of polyester fabric that is free from Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). It has multiple pockets of varying sizes and shapes for everything from water bottles to a computer tablet. The lower part of the organizer has a removable, zippered pocket. The organizer is secured with two buckles, one under the headrest and one around the seat. The storage organizer wipes clean, and it weighs 14.4 ounces. The top pocket is large/deep and can store books. The tablet pocket allows you to hide your tablet if you want to keep the device in the car. Two small carabiner clips on both sides at the top can hold everything from toys to hair ties. The organizer stays tight to the seat and does not invade into the leg space of the passenger behind it. The straps are out of the way for the person sitting in the seat in front of the device. The organizer's upper corners may sag. The water bottle pockets are not big enough to accommodate large beverage containers, while the side pockets are not stretchy and may come apart. It doesn't completely protect the back of the seat from children's feet, leaving the seat open to dirt and damage. Best Value Back Seat Organizer: Fancy Mobility Car Backseat Organizer

This polyester back seat organizer also includes an extra car visor organizer. It is waterproof and protects the car seat from kicking feet. Its adjustable top and bottom straps make it easy to install, and it fits tightly to the seats in most vehicles. The deep pockets include strong elastic linings to hold books, iPads, tissues, and other items. The organizer folds flat if you want to take it out of the vehicle. The top storage pocket is roomy and can hold heavier items. It holds a good number of objects without straining the mesh pockets. It's not obtrusive to the person sitting behind it either. The strap extender is easy to adjust to fit the size and shape of the car seat. The pockets could be a little deeper and larger. The corners may sag since the strap securing the bag around the seat may not be long enough for some vehicle seats. Finally, the Velcro on the top compartment may not stay closed. Best Back Seat Organizer Honorable Mention: KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizer (2 Pack)

