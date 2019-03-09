Best Towing Mirrors: Our Top Picks for Safe Hauling (2019)

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Towing can be a fun but stressful endeavor. To give yourself the peace of mind you need while driving, have a great pair of towing mirrors ready to go on your vehicle. You’ll have a better view of things behind you of both the driver side and passenger side blind spots, keeping you safe on the road. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know to find the best towing mirrors for your vehicle.

Best Towing Mirrors Overall: Dometic DM-2912 Milenco Grand Aero3 Towing Mirror

Best Value Towing Mirrors: Fit System 3891 Deluxe Universal Clip-On Towing Mirror

Best Towing Mirrors Honorable Mention: ECCPP Towing Mirrors with LED Arrows and Heating

Why Buy Towing Mirrors?

For safety reasons, it's always important to see what's going on around your vehicle. If the thing you're towing is bigger than your vehicle, you need something to increase your field of view. A towing mirror does just that.

Factory side mirrors on most vehicles are limited in view, leaving blind spots. These spots make it difficult to see what's going on to your left, right, and back, which are further accentuated when you're towing something. Towing mirrors help reduce these blind spots.

Towing can be stressful. Not only do you have to watch out for any road hazards that might pop up in front of you, but you also have to make sure you know what's happening behind you. With a towing mirror, you can feel more confident in seeing the whole picture.

In some places, towing a large trailer is only allowed when you have the proper towing mirrors. This is both a legal and safety requirement, so it's best to check what kind of mirrors you need to tow legally before hitting the road.

Types of Towing Mirrors

Manual Towing Mirrors

As the name suggests, manual towing mirrors have no power adjustment, meaning you must move them by hand. They are replacement mirrors for your vehicle’s factory pair and tend to be more affordable than powered options.

Powered Towing Mirrors

One of the more expensive options out there, powered towing mirrors are also one of the most convenient types of mirrors. Like many factory side mirrors, you can adjust them at the touch of a button. Installing these can be tricky since you’ll have to connect some wires to your vehicle.

Telescopic Towing Mirrors

These tend to be a popular choice among drivers with larger vehicles or trailers. Telescopic towing mirrors can extend to offer a better rear view. When not in use, they can retract into their standard position for a narrower profile. They’re available in both manual and powered models.

Universal Clip-on Towing Mirrors

If you’re only towing things on a rare occasion, you’ll be a fan of the universal clip-on mirror. These are an inexpensive option that clip onto your existing factory mirrors. Clip-on mirrors don’t look the best when it comes to matching the look of your car, but they get the job done. They also tend to vibrate more than other options depending on how well they clip on the existing mirror.

Top Brands of Towing Mirrors

Fit System

Headquartered in Rancho Dominguez, California, Fit System has been making quality automotive products for over 20 years. They make a variety of different towing mirrors, each that suits a different style and budget. One of their best-selling tow mirrors is the Deluxe Universal Clip-On Mirror.

CIPA

CIPA is an innovative mirror manufacturer that has been in business for over 65 years. Based in Port Huron, Michigan, they continue to be a market leader, making tow mirrors for every imaginable make and model. Among their most popular mirrors are the 11980 Universal Bar Towing Mirror and the 11650 Deluxe Door Mount Mirror.

Auto Dynasty

Based in the City of Industry, California, Auto Dynasty is a popular brand that has made and sold quality auto parts for decades. Their accessory line includes towing mirrors, lights, and window visors. Their most popular mirror is the Telescoping Towing Mirror for the Ford F-150.

Towing Mirror Pricing

Under $40: At this price, you’ll mostly find universal clip-on mirrors. Some of these are pretty flimsy; others can withstand the vibrations of rough roads. These are a good solution for the infrequent tow job.

In this range, you can find many high-quality products to fulfill your towing needs. A number of different types are available at this price point, from manual to powered options. These are usually well-made and durable, perfect if you plan to tow things frequently.

Over $100: Towards the higher end, there are many manual and powered towing mirrors with additional options like built-in turn signals and defrosters. The quality of these mirrors tends to be high to survive changing weather conditions and frequent use.

Key Features

Glass Type

Flat glass mirrors reflect the proportions of objects outside more accurately to show the correct size and distance as much as possible. Convex glass mirrors are curved for a wider view but tend to distort objects and distances more. They are useful, however, for reducing your blind spots more than flat mirrors. Many models now come with both types of glass and various exterior materials like stainless steel.

Ease of Installation

Some mirrors are easier to install than others. If you select a portable clip-on mirror, you’ll be able to clamp it on or slip it over the existing side mirror in a matter of minutes. More permanent options, however, replace the original mirrors, including the existing wiring. This takes more time and skill to do correctly.

Field of View

The size of the mirror matters. Taller and wider towing mirrors offer a larger field of view. With this, you can improve your chances of towing something safely and efficiently. We recommend a mirror that has both flat and convex glass to maximize your field of view and to keep you safe on the roads.

Other Considerations

Compatibility: Depending on the type of mirrors your car has, be sure to pay attention to which makes and models the towing mirrors you select are compatible with. Unfortunately, not all towing mirrors will work with all vehicles—even “universal” mirrors have some limitations. To ensure that your mirrors work as designed, the compatibility is critical. A true universal mirror should work with brands like Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge Cadillac, and more.

Depending on the type of mirrors your car has, be sure to pay attention to which makes and models the towing mirrors you select are compatible with. Unfortunately, not all towing mirrors will work with all vehicles—even "universal" mirrors have some limitations. To ensure that your mirrors work as designed, the compatibility is critical. A true universal mirror should work with brands like Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge Cadillac, and more.

A couple of towing mirrors come with integrated LED arrows wired into the turn signals and brake lights of your vehicle. This is a useful safety feature to increase the side view, extend the signal lights range, and but does increase the overall price and the complexity of the installation process.

Built-in Heating: If you live in an area where it gets cold, snow or ice can make the mirror hazy, making it difficult to see out of them. A built-in heater uses a temperature sensor to activate when it's cold enough, clearing up any snow, ice, or haze on the glass.

Best Towing Mirrors Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Towing Mirrors Overall: Dometic DM-2912 Milenco Grand Aero3 Towing Mirror