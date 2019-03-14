‘Bomb Cyclone’ Blizzard Causes Disastrous 100-Car Pileup in Colorado

Blizzard conditions brought on by the countrywide "bomb cyclone" winter storm have been blamed for a colossal, 100-car interstate crash that occurred late Wednesday morning. According to the Wellington Fire Protection District, a 911 call came in around 10:10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 25. Authorities responded to find six vehicles stricken, but with temperature dropping and a sudden onset of heavy snow, road conditions worsened. The single accident gradually turned into a stretch of road littered with vehicles wrecked, disabled, or stuck as part of a plethora of multi-car accidents.

Though some travelers reportedly sustained serious injuries, no fatalities have been reported as a result of the chaos (the Colorado State Patrolman struck and killed Wednesday was on I-76, not I-25). The crash's severity and extent brought at least three counties' first responders into action, including those from Colorado's Weld and Larimer counties, along with unspecified support from Wyoming. As a result of the crash and sustained dangerous weather conditions, Colorado's law enforcement closed northbound Interstate 25 to the Wyoming border overnight. This stretch of highway remained closed as of Thursday morning, and no ETA has been issued for its reopening. The Wellington Fire Protection District maintains a discouragement of road travel.

