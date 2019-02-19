California Might Add Lanes With No Speed Limit to Major Highways

Those dreaming of an American autobahn have a new and unlikely hero in the famously risk-averse state of California, where a state senator has introduced legislation that would create new driving lanes with no speed limit on two major highways. The goal? To cut emissions, of course.

Brought to the floor by Senator John Moorlach of Orange County, SB-319 would direct the state's Department of Transportation to build two unlimited speed lanes on each side of Interstate 5 and State Route 99, the main north-south arteries linking cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento. The sections of the roadways in question run straight through the supremely flat Central Valley, making for ideal high-speed driving conditions.

Perhaps paradoxically, California's answer to the German autobahn would be paid for by the state's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The text of SB-319 points out that the recent collapse of California's ambitious plan for a bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco, which was originally intended to trace the same route as the proposed unlimited speed lanes, has left residents without "access to high-speed, unabated transportation across the state."

That leaves more cars piling on those highways—and according to the bill, more terrible traffic, and thus more emissions. Moorlach's plan aims to cut congestion, save the planet, and give California drivers a reason to feel alive again.

"Why don’t we provide people with vehicles the opportunity just to drive at 100 miles an hour, get to San Francisco in a shorter period of time than the train would?” Moorlach said to CBS Sacramento. “You’re burning the fuel efficiently, as opposed to just sitting in slow traffic waiting for one truck to pass another truck for 20 minutes."