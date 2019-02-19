Florida Man Arrested for Trafficking Cocaine-Stuffed Lunchables in Ford F-150

Two Florida men were recently arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) after a large quantity of cocaine was found in a rented Ford F-150 in their possession. Much to everyone's surprise, the illegal substance was stashed in Kraft Lunchables containers.

An OSHP report published Thursday detailed the arrest, which started when troopers spotted a rented 2018 Ford F-150 with Florida registration being driven in a dangerous manner on the Ohio Turnpike. The troopers noted excessive speed (the truck's alleged speed was not disclosed) and aggressive lane changes, prompting a traffic stop.

Noticing suspicious signs, the troopers ordered the vehicle's driver, 21-year-old Nelson Lopez III, to exit the vehicle, where he consented to a pat-down. Troopers relieved Lopez of a loaded .380 semiautomatic handgun (pictured below), and commenced a search of the vehicle on the basis of probable cause. There, the officers discovered a pair of suspiciously heavy boxes of Lunchables, which, when opened did not reveal trays of luncheon meat, crackers, and corn syrup. Instead, parcels of cocaine lined the packages, containing approximately four pounds between them, worth an estimated $84,000.