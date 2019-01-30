Lyft Will Sue New York City to Block Driver Minimum Wage Law

Lyft will file a lawsuit against New York City to block implementation of a new law setting a minimum wage for ride-hailing drivers. The law, scheduled to go in effect Feb. 1, mandates that companies pay drivers at least $17.22 an hour after expenses or $27.86 before expenses.

Fellow ride-hailing company Juno filed its own lawsuit alongside Lyft. However, Uber and Via, which also operate in New York City, will not participate. Both Lyft and Juno claim not to oppose higher driver wages, saying they are focused on the specific policies put in place by New York's Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), which regulates for-hire vehicles in the Big Apple, to implement the minimum-wage law.

"Our lawsuit does not target the law passed by the City Council, but instead addresses the specific way the TLC plans to implement the rules, which would advantage Uber in New York City at the expense of drivers and smaller players such as Lyft," a spokesperson said. "It's no secret that Uber has tried to put us out of business in the past. They've failed repeatedly, and the TLC should not assist them in their efforts."

In its lawsuit, Juno also criticized the specific way the TLC planned to implement the minimum-wage requirement.

"Although the TLC's professed goal of ensuring that FHV [for-hire-vehicle] drivers are paid fairly is well-intentioned in theory—and, indeed, the very goal upon which Juno has modeled its business—the mechanism by which the TLC has committed to do so is inherently flawed and fundamentally unfair," the lawsuit said.