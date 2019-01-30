Jaguar Wants Buyers to Pay an Extra $10,000 for Checkered Flag Badges On an F-Type

Jaguar announced Wednesday that it will sell a limited-edition version of its F-Type sports car called the "Checkered Flag Limited Edition," which aims to celebrate the brand’s rich sports car heritage dating back to the XK 120 released in 1948. However, it comes at a premium that could be difficult for buyers to swallow.

The base model 2020 Jaguar F-Types start at $61,600, and the least-expensive Checkered Flag car demands $71,900, or $10,300 more. Powertrain options for Checkered Flag cars are restricted to two configurations: the turbocharged 2.0-liter, rear-wheel-drive model, and the supercharged 3.0-liter, all-wheel-drive version. Each can only make use of Jaguar's eight-speed automatic transmission, as manual F-Types are no longer available.