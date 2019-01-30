Man Throws Tantrum in Midtown NYC, Smashes Uber Driver's Window With Bike Lock

Footage has emerged of a man having a public breakdown in Manhattan earlier this month, which had him climbing an Uber driver’s car and smashing the windows while injuring the 23-year-old man with his bike lock before pedaling away, NBC 4 reports.

While the suspect remained at large for over a week, Fox 5 now reports the suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Emilio Carpenay of Queens. Authorities have placed him under arrest, charging him with second-degree assault and criminal mischief for his actions, which were all caught on tape.

The bizarre incident reportedly occurred in broad daylight shortly after 1 p.m. ET on East 40th Street and Fifth Avenue. Police said the man was riding his bicycle down the street and abruptly began banging on the ride-share driver’s windows for no known reason. He then hit the vehicle with his U-lock, smashing the windows and injuring the driver as he was trapped in traffic.