Pinch Your Pennies and Buy This 1994 Toyota Supra With Just 7,000 Miles

On the outside, this Supra is still fitted with its iconic hollow rear spoiler and an aluminum removable roof panel.
Inside, the tan leather seats are in mint condition and come equipped with black Supra-branded floor mats, power windows and mirrors, and cruise control. Heck, this car even retains the original Toyota CD/cassette head unit as well.
As a refresher, the car's stout inline-six produces a respectable 320 horsepower at 5,600 RPM and 315 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine is mated to a Getrag V160 six-speed manual gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels via a Torsen limited-slip differential.
The provided Carfax report indicates this Supra has faced no accidents or damages and multiple pictures in the listing's gallery indicate that it has matching VINs on multiple body panels. And if you're still on the fence in regards to this 'Yota's originality, the ad states the car is riding on factory 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires with a 1994 date code.
If you've been diligently searching for a MKIV Supra with this powertrain combo and no Fast and Furious mods, then this seems to be your best bet. Better start looking for loose change, though, because the price will likely keep climbing given the Supra market's current climate.