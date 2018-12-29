Pinch Your Pennies and Buy This 1994 Toyota Supra With Just 7,000 Miles

A 1994 Toyota Supra Targa with just 7,000 original miles is currently on sale from a North Carolina dealer's private collection, and bids for the 25-year-old icon have already eclipsed $90,000 on Bring A Trailer just two days after being posted.

The fourth-generation A80 Supra Targa with the coveted 3.0-liter, 2JZ-GTE engine is a perfectly preserved piece of JDM history. It was first leased in Florida in 1994 before making its way up north to Pennsylvania five years later when the lessee bought the car. The dealer who is currently selling this bone stock, non-molested unicorn bought it 20 months ago and has since left it untouched, save for changing the engine oil. After that, this factory fresh MKIV Supra has been tucked away in a climate controlled facility and is now being offered for sale with a clean Carfax, a clean Pennsylvania title, and the owner's manual.