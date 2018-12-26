Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Turns Into Massive, RWD Burnout Machine With Pull of a Fuse

While you technically can roast all four tires at once with the 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, you need one hell (...cat?) of a meaty tow strap to hold the all-wheel-drive beast back to pull it off. It's much easier, of course, to make the Jeep smoke only two meats at once. Luckily, YouTube is here to show us how.

YouTuber Mod2Fame originally made this most wonderful discovery with a Dodge Durango, which had a fuse that you could pull in order to trick it into rear-wheel-drive mode and facilitate burnouts. Fortunately, the Durango's brother-from-the-same-mother Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has the exact same fuse to pull.