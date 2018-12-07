Brutal Surveillance Video Shows Man Pushed Into Path of Truck

A Los Angeles man is lucky to be alive after a Wednesday morning attack ended up with him pinned under the front wheel of a delivery truck. The viscous random assault was captured on surveillance video.

In the video, we can see a man in a yellow hooded jacket shaking his head before abruptly standing up and pushing a man in a suit into the street—and directly into the path of a truck—before calmly walking away.

The video is difficult to watch. The victim can be seen frantically flailing his legs from underneath the truck. Thankfully, the quick-thinking truck driver was able to stop quickly without running the man over. Unfortunately, the victim still suffered from a collapsed lung and several broken ribs.

While the attacker fled the scene, it didn't take too long for the authorities to locate the man, who observers say seemed clearly disturbed. The LAPD tweeted that they had the suspect in custody just before 11 PM that evening.