Ford Tells Sedans to Shove it as F-Series Trucks Break Sales Records for 9 Months Straight

Remember when Ford said it’s killing off all of its cars in the U.S. except for the Mustang? Here’s one reason why the automaker is making that bold move: Ford has now sold more than 70,000 F-Series pickup trucks every month for nine months in a row, which is a new, mind-blowing record. In comparison, Ford only sold 36,204 cars last month.

That means Ford is selling nearly double the amount of F-Series trucks than it’s selling all of its cars combined. Also, that's roughly 2,333 trucks sold every single day.

Ford SUVs hit the 70,000 unit mark as well in November, which sheds a little more light on why every Ford sedan and hatchback is being put out to pasture over the next few years. Mind you, all of these stats also include Lincoln sales and the Navigator and the Nautilus both have had great sales performance recently.

Speaking of the Navigator, one interesting stat that stands out in Ford’s November sales report is that 88 percent of Navigators sold last month were in the Reserve or Black Label trims. That means almost everyone who bought a Navigator last month spent more than $85,000 on their Lincoln SUV.

Even with these impressive figures, total vehicle sales were down 6.9 percent this November compared to the same month last year. Trucks saw a 2.3 percent decline, SUVs are down 4.9 percent, and car sales fell off a cliff at a 19.5 percent nosedive. The fact that Ford has stopped advertising cars altogether (except the Mustang, of course) might have something to do with that.

We know we shouldn’t be surprised by the popularity and transaction prices of trucks and SUVs continuing to climb, but given its hefty average transaction prices, it's shocking to see them sell in enormous quantities. Maybe Ford’s plan to kill off all of their sedans wasn’t quite as crazy as it sounded when we first heard it.