Here's a Small Glimpse of the McLaren 720S Spider That's Coming in December

McLaren has released teaser footage of what will definitely be the 720S Spider. Actually, the company's release doesn't explicitly say whether this is the Spider or even a convertible but it did refer to the car as a new McLaren supercar "set to raise the roof." So yeah, it's probably the 720S Spider.

The convertible McLaren will be the second car to be released under the automaker's $1.6-billion Track25 business plan that aims to introduce 18 new models by 2025 and hybridize its entire lineup by the same year.