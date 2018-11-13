2019 Ford Ranger Will Offer 150 Yakima Accessories From the Dealership

Ford has a feeling that many buyers of the revived Ford Ranger midsize pickup will see it as a blank canvas and turn to the aftermarket to truly make it their own. In an effort to cash in on that, Ford is teaming up with Yakima to offer 150 parts and accessories that you’ll be able to get straight from the dealer, rolled into the purchase price of the truck with a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty.

The parts list includes stuff like tow hooks, bed racks, carriers for specific things like kayaks and bicycles, tents, and a lot more. Ford estimates that people will have spent about $45 billion on parts and accessories industry-wide by the time 2018 draws to a close, and more than half of that goes to aftermarket suppliers. Ford wants to swing that number in its favor with a little help from Yakima.