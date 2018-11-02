This Modified Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Now The Fastest Road-Legal Car Around the Nurburgring

After Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ snatched the production car crown away from the Porsche 911 GT2 RS this past summer with a time of 6:44.97, the German automaker appears to have taken it back...sort of. For comparison's sake, the production-spec 911 GT2 RS does it in 6:47.3.

"The drive was great fun," said Porsche factory driver Lars Kern. "The balance of the car is also very good with the new package. I did not have to take any great risks to be fast. But I only had one attempt because it was already getting dark. It worked out first time though."

So, what does all of this mean? While the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR is officially notarized as the fastest road-legal car to lap the Nürburgring, it is not the fastest production car. A key distinction.