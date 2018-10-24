BMW to Build Less Funky-Looking Electric Cars Once Tech Goes Mainstream: Report

Electric BMWs of the future reportedly won't stand out as much as today's models do, even if future concepts like the Vision iNext lead us to believe otherwise. The automaker's design director Adrian van Hooydonk stated in an interview with Autocar that BMW's early electrified models needed to be distinguishable from its other offerings to draw attention to the electric powertrain tech, but that as electric vehicles become more mainstream, styling of BMW's "i" models will converge with the rest of BMW's lineup again.

BMW BMW Vision iNext Concept

"Electric mobility will spread through our entire vehicle range in quite a short space of time—to the point that electric or plug-in hybrid is just another option box you tick as you order the car," van Hooydonk told Autocar. "The fact is that BMW customers want a dynamic car, whether it is a battery-electric vehicle or not, and so there's increasingly less reason [sic] to make these kinds of cars look different." BMW's i3 and i8 feature blue highlights or flourishes as part of their altered design language. More recent electric vehicle concepts such as the Vision iNext (pictured above) play with established BMW styling even more, conjoining the automaker's signature kidney grilles. It's not yet known whether this detail will stay with the production iNext, but van Hooydonk said that more conservative styling doesn't mean weird BMWs won't exist in the future.

BMW BMW iX3 Concept