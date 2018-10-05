Holden Releases 1,341-HP Electric Time Attack Concept Car

Holden celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first win at Australia's Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst with the release of a 1,341-horsepower electric vehicle concept that it said is capable of obliterating the track's overall lap record.

Named the Time Attack Concept by Holden, design of the vehicle was split between Holden's styling and engineering departments. The result is a low-slung single-seater with extreme aerodynamics and an electric powertrain to rival that of the Tesla Roadster.

"Automotive design and engineering remains a core strength and competitive advantage for Holden and for Australia," stated Richard Ferlazzo, Holden's design director, in the company's press release. "The Time Attack Concept racer is an illustration of how we can utilize cutting-edge technology to develop transportation solutions for the future. You can see from the extremely detailed approach to incorporating the advanced technology in our Time Attack Concept racer that this is more than just a visual exercise."

Ferlazzo added, "Holden's recent announcement of the expansion of 150 new engineers to our Advanced Vehicle Development team means we have the talent, resources and technology to continue delivering to that charter.”