First American-Built Volvos Begin Production in South Carolina

In 2015, Volvo broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina, just outside of Charleston. In April of 2017, it announced this factory would be responsible for all S60 sedan production, a task that had previously gone to Chinese facilities. Now, Volvo has drafted a release saying that the manufacturing site, its first in the United States, is up and running.

The 2019 Volvo S60 is currently being assembled at the South Carolina plant and will be ready for dealer distribution in the coming months. The cars are also set to be exported to international markets starting in spring of next year. The company also plans to use the Ridgeville factory to produce the next-generation XC90 SUV in 2021 and states that the plant is capable of assembling up to 150,000 vehicles per year.

“We’re proud to launch Volvo’s first American-made car,” said Volvo's Vice President of American Manufacturing, Jeff Moore. “Our team is dedicated to delivering the exceptional craftsmanship, Scandinavian design and dynamic feel that defines the Volvo brand.”

Apart from its assembly lines, the 2.3 million square feet facility houses body shops, paint shops, employee offices, and a vehicle processing center. The South Carolina plant will also soon be home to Volvo Cars University, a training campus for nationwide Volvo dealers and salespeople. According to the company, the university's mission is to "embody the customer-centric focus for Volvo Cars and its retail partners."

This new American plant joins an established network of Volvo manufacturing sites across the globe, including factories located in Sweden, Belgium, Canada, The Netherlands, China, and Thailand.