Christian von Koenigsegg Admits Tesla Roadster Caught Him Off Guard

Nobody was prepared when Tesla announced the return of its Roadster sports car last November, least of all the hyper-performance mastermind Christian von Koenigsegg.

"We kind of had our future mapped out, and then we heard about the new Tesla Roadster and its insane acceleration numbers, and we thought 'damn, that’s put the gauntlet down,'" Koenigsegg told Top Gear. "We thought, 'this is not okay.'"

Koenigsegg immediately put his engineers to work to figure out if what Elon Musk claimed the Tesla Roadster could do—0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds, the standing quarter mile in 8.9, and a top speed above 250 mph—were even feasible. As it turns out, the surprising lack of skeptical response to Musk's purported performance figures was not without reason.

"We wondered whether it was possible, and yeah, it's possible," continued Koenigsegg to TG. "Then we thought, 'okay how do we deal with it? This is embarrassing.' In two days we'd thought of a few things. The simplest way of putting it is like this: It's combining direct drive with the hybridization we have in a different format with Freevalve engine technology, in a peculiar layout."