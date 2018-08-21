Rental Ferrari Driver Busted at 137 MPH Tells Police She Thought She Was Only Doing 100

A rented Ferrari 488 Spider was clocked by the Iowa State Patrol going 137 miles per hour on Monday. Instead of apologizing for the infraction, the driver instead gave a questionable excuse to justify the court-worthy speed.

The Trooper was able to stop the Prancing Horse on I-35 between Des Moines and Minnesota, the latter being the driver's destination as Sergeant Nathan Ludwig, the Troop's public information officer, explained to The Drive. She told the trooper that she believed she was only doing 100 mph—not exactly what cops want to hear when they bust you for doing nearly double the speed limit.

In its post to Facebook, the Iowa State Patrol said, "Not a great idea to drive this fast in the rain."