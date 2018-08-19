Watch the Tedious Process of a Lamborghini Urus Getting Wrapped in Turquoise Vinyl

Yianni Charalambous, a supercar customizer based in London, specializes in vehicle wraps at his company, Yiannimize. Recently, Charalambous purchased a Lamborghini Urus to sit alongside his existing Aventador S, and decided that since the vehicles match so well together, that they should both wear the same outfit; thus the idea to wrap the Urus in a Chrome Turquoise vinyl was born.

Wrapping a car isn't necessarily something as impressive as, say, watching a few supercars play around in the snow . However, the process itself, especially when done on an unusual or rare vehicle like the Lamborghini Urus , can certainly be interesting to watch.

Now, the process of wrapping a car isn't necessarily difficult; depending on the make, model, and material used, the process could be a breeze, or it could be something that makes you want to rip your hair out. In my experience, most older vehicles have been fairly simple to wrap. Boxy corners and simple, defined edges make the overall fit and finish of the vinyl easier to perfect. But when you look at some of the more modern vehicles, especially supercars, this process becomes much more in-depth and worrisome.

The thought of breaking a tab off of trim, or scratching the finish with a razor blade becomes something you sweat over. Fortunately, that's why these guys bring their car to a garage that specializes in the task, and not some guy them know who wrapped a friend's car (me).