Some Madman Tesla-swapped an Audi and It's Fantastic

Meet Sam, the owner of a very particular Audi that some might call blasphemous above all else. But to me, it's both one of the most confusing and beautiful abominations ever created. Badged as an RS5 on the front grille but an S5 on the trunk lid, we're not entirely sure what this B8 generation Audi began life as. But we do know that the raw German V-8 powerplant was plucked from its original nesting place and something a bit more electrifying is now sitting under the bonnet. This story has the familiar ring of how electric supercar company Rimac planted its roots.

In order to fit the electric motor and inverter, Sam sliced the unit in half and installed it into the engine bay, mating it to a custom 10.5:1 drive gear. For reference, a Tesla Model S has a 9.73:1 gear ratio, meaning that this change has made the car even zippier, albeit sacrificing some top-end speed in the process. Additionally, Sam says that he made use of all 85 kilowatts from the donor Tesla by squeezing 16 battery packs into the car, even resorting to the back seat as storage.

"It's really not that complicated," he joked.