Somebody Wants $5,000 for 'Mad Max' Ford Focus

Up on the Focus's roof are a pair of fake surface-to-air missiles and a replica Browning M2 .50 caliber machine gun. We imagine neither are welcome at the owner's presumed place of work, as the ad states that the car accumulated 240,000 miles commuting to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Yes, this car covered in fake weaponry was driven regularly to the airport.

The fact that the car is already rolling red-and-blue bait is made worse by the grenade stored in the car's cupholder, as seen in the picture. One imagines that the (possibly numerous) traffic stops this car may have solicited could have resulted in multiple orders to keep hands where they can be seen, ideally, behind the owner's head.