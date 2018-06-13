One of the Three Ford GT40s to Win 1966 24 Hours Le Mans Goes to Auction for $12M

There's going to be some killer competition at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction this year, which up until now was headlined by a rare Porsche 908 K race car and a bevy of priceless Ferraris. Much to the dismay of the latter, the new show-stopper at this prestigious auction is a 1966 Ford GT40, one of the three that crossed the finish line at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans to bring Ford its first Le Mans win ever.

According to RM Sotheby's, this GT40 Mk II is chassis P/1016, one of the legendary cars that brought down Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966, giving Ford and American car companies in general their first victory at the event. In particular, P/1016 was the No. 7 car raced for the Holman & Moody team and driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson. It landed in third place in Ford's famous 1-2-3 photo finish.

Ford's victory at Le Mans was owed in part to the fact that the company followed the American "bigger is better" attitude. P/1016 and its fellow GT40s used a massive 7.0-liter V-8 powerplant, putting the measly 3.3-liter V-12-equipped Ferraris and 1.9-liter flat-six-equipped Porsches in their place. RM Sotheby's also notes that P/1016 was the only competing GT40 to use an automatic transmission.