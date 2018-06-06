Suzuki Builds Its 20 Millionth Vehicle in India

India’s favorite automotive brand and the eighth largest car brand in the world, Suzuki Motor Corporation has just announced the production of 20 million vehicles in India. The milestone vehicle was a Swift manufactured at the Gujarat plant.

India has become the second country, after Japan, in which Suzuki has reached this production milestone, getting there in just 34 years and five months, beating the record of 45 years and 9 months in Japan by 11 years and 4 months. It is also worth mentioning that the journey from 15 million to 20 million vehicles took just over three years.

Of the 20 million vehicles, Alto was the most produced model with approximately 3,170,000 units. It is followed by the Maruti 800 with 2,910,000 units. The 800 was the first car to be produced by Maruti Suzuki, previously known as Maruti Udyog, way back in December 1983.