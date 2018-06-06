Suzuki Builds Its 20 Millionth Vehicle in India
The Suzuki Alto was the most produced model at 3,170,000 million units.
India’s favorite automotive brand and the eighth largest car brand in the world, Suzuki Motor Corporation has just announced the production of 20 million vehicles in India. The milestone vehicle was a Swift manufactured at the Gujarat plant.
India has become the second country, after Japan, in which Suzuki has reached this production milestone, getting there in just 34 years and five months, beating the record of 45 years and 9 months in Japan by 11 years and 4 months. It is also worth mentioning that the journey from 15 million to 20 million vehicles took just over three years.
Of the 20 million vehicles, Alto was the most produced model with approximately 3,170,000 units. It is followed by the Maruti 800 with 2,910,000 units. The 800 was the first car to be produced by Maruti Suzuki, previously known as Maruti Udyog, way back in December 1983.
In total, 16 different models are produced in the South Asian nation including Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Celerio, Vitara Brezza as well as Baleno.
Today, the Maruti Suzuki plants at Gurgaon and Manesar, and the plant of Suzuki Motor Gujarat—Suzuki’s 100 percent subsidiary—shoulder production responsibilities.
In its 2017 fiscal year, of the total sales of 3,160,000 vehicles, approximately 1.78 million units were produced in India, of which 1,643,467 million units were sold in India and 130,000 units were exported to more than 100 countries and regions including Europe, the U.K., Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In May 2018 alone, 163,200 units were sold in India, an increase of 24.9 percent over the previous year.
