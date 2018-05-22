Watch $50M Worth of Hypercars Attack a Racetrack in the Netherlands

The art of car spotting is nearly synonymous with that of real estate: It's all about the location. While you'll find some amazing cars in obvious supercar havens like Monaco and Los Angeles, the best area to see the largest number of hypercars in one spot isn't close to either of those places. The largest gathering of exotic cars in the world seems to be in the Netherlands.

A YouTube video posted by Carspotter Jeroen shows what made it to this year's Super Car Sunday event at the TT-Circuit in Assen, Netherlands. This yearly track event sponsored by the Vredestein tire manufacturer puts some of rarest and most exclusive cars in the world on one race track all at the same time, and although last year's turnout was hard to beat, the 2018 rendition topped it. According to Carspotter Jeroen, roughly $50 million worth of vehicles attended this year's meet.

It's hard to pick out one favorite from the event, but the showstoppers include the Apollo Intensa Emozione, Rimac Concept_One, Koenigsegg Agera R, Koenigsegg Agera RS "ML," and Zenvo TSR-S. No, the Zenvo's rear wing isn't broken, that's how it actually works. The Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayra, Ford GT Heritage Edition, and squad of Bugattis in the video seem almost dull in comparison. The camera crew even stepped up their game this year, trading a Ford Raptor for an Olive Green Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

If you missed Super Car Sunday on May 20 and can't wait until next year, fear not. According to the website, Super Car Sunday will make its way to the Circuit Zaandvoort track just west of Amsterdam on Sept. 30. Forget summer vacation, we want to take a trip to Northwestern Europe this fall.