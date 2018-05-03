Lack of Public Transportation Turns off Amazon in Its Search for a Second HQ

Amazon has narrowed its search for the location of its second headquarters to 20 finalists out of 238 applicants, and a common theme has emerged: Amazon wants its second home to have a strong public transportation network, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Among Amazon's requirements are a population of at least a million people, public transportation, a major airport with connections to its current Seattle headquarters, and a large pool of technical talent in the area. Amazon will bring up to 50,000 jobs to its second headquarters' home and is aware that many of those positions will need to be filled by people who live outside the city. Amazon wants its commuters to have the option of using public transit, rather than cars, to get to work. Many major cities, such as Detroit, Sacramento, and Cincinnati, have already been eliminated from consideration.