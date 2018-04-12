This Is the 2019 Audi A6 Avant That America Can't Have
I guess we'll just have to settle for the competing Mercedes, Porsche, or Volvo.
Audi took the wraps off of its A6 Avant wagon and, surprising to precisely no one, it ain't coming to most Americans pining for a Quattro-badged wagon perhaps unless they start putting pen to paper.
Featuring all of the dignified, Teutonic sophistication that characterizes the sedan on which it's based, the new D-pillared A6 throws in a lusciously larger rump and up to 59.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded down. With all the seats up, the Avant's rear quarters can fit up to 20 cubic feet of stuff. To put all of those cubed feet into perspective, the closed-off trunk in the back of the A6 sedan only measures 18.7 cubic feet.
Just like the A6 sedan, the Avant gets mild-hybrid assistance on all engines and trims, the company's latest version of MMI and virtual cockpit, and an optional dual-fragranced interior air ionizer. Available all-wheel dynamic steering apparently makes the big Audi feel like a small Audi crawling around parking lots while remaining immensely stable blasting across the autobahn. Quattro all-wheel drive keeps things copacetic in low-traction situations, but that probably goes without saying.
With the disappointing-but-predictable news of yet another Audi wagon skipping out on the U.S., well-heeled American families looking for a stylish-as-hell luxury runabout will just have to make do with the journalists' favorite Mercedes E-Class Wagon, Porsche's "greatest wagon ever" Sport Turismo Panamera, or a nail-bitingly beautiful Volvo V90. On second thought, Audi, I think we'll be just fine.
