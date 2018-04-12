This Is the 2019 Audi A6 Avant That America Can't Have

Audi took the wraps off of its A6 Avant wagon and, surprising to precisely no one, it ain't coming to most Americans pining for a Quattro-badged wagon perhaps unless they start putting pen to paper.

Featuring all of the dignified, Teutonic sophistication that characterizes the sedan on which it's based, the new D-pillared A6 throws in a lusciously larger rump and up to 59.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded down. With all the seats up, the Avant's rear quarters can fit up to 20 cubic feet of stuff. To put all of those cubed feet into perspective, the closed-off trunk in the back of the A6 sedan only measures 18.7 cubic feet.