Lexus Teases the New ES With a Shot of Its Spindle Grille

Ahead of a Beijing Auto Show reveal later this month, Lexus has teased the next-generation ES midsize sedan with a close-up of the car's controversial spindle grille. It's not a lot, but what we can see definitely resembles the front end we saw making its swirly-camouflaged way around Kentucky back in February.

And yes, for the haters among you laying down Predator jokes in the comments as we speak, Lexus is sticking with the polarizing grilles. Many of the company's paying customers actually like the things, you know.

Anywho, expect the new ES to share a platform with the Toyota Camry just like its predecessor. This time around, however, it'll likely use the parent company's New Global Architecture K platform that, in addition to the sporty new Camry, also underpins the latest Avalon and RAV4.