Video Shows Florida Driver Take Out Motorcycle Rider During Road Rage Fight

Police in Florida are on the hunt for a road-raging driver who was filmed ramming a motorcyclist into a utility pole during a dispute on a Sarasota street on Sunday, the Herald Tribune reports.

Recorded by a witness in a third vehicle, the video shows a Suzuki GSX-R1000 sportbike and a Mazda 3 hatchback running side by side along a two-lane stretch of road. The motorcyclist is already gesturing wildly at the driver; like the last car-on-bike clip we featured, whatever sparked this dangerous feud happened off camera.

Similarly, this video also ends in a horrible, completely unnecessary crash. After a minute, the biker veers towards the Mazda and takes a halfhearted swing at one of the windows. It's not clear whether he actually makes contact, but the driver responds by immediately ramming him off the road. Caught between the car and his tumbling bike, the rider is dragged for a few seconds and narrowly misses being smashed into a metal utility pole at speed.