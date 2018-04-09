The Xing Mobility Miss R Aims to Beat Tesla's Roadster to Market

Xing Mobility made direct comparison with the Tesla Roadster in its November announcement, promising similar zero to 60 mph acceleration figures, a megawatt (1,341-horsepower) power output, and a top speed beyond 168 mph (270 kph). While multiple third-party videos of the Tesla accelerating violently surfaced in the months since, Xing Mobility's video lacks any footage of its Miss R having its capabilities tested. It shows the vehicle at high speed only once, and even then, the footage appears sped-up.

Miss R is part of the company's technological showcase, centered around proclaimed modular batteries with high capacity, quick-swap capabilities, and extreme capacity, meant for use in commercial vehicles. It boasts a "1 megawatt" battery pack in the Miss R, though battery capacity for electric vehicles is often measured in watt-hours, not watts alone. Xing Mobility has not yet clarified The Drive's inquiry as to whether this is a misprint, or if the battery's capacity will not yet be made public.

Xing Mobility states that a limited production run of 20 cars will be made available early next year, at $1 million a pop. This could beat Tesla to the punch by at least a year, as its new electric hypercar's ETA is no sooner than 2020.