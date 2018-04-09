The Xing Mobility Miss R Aims to Beat Tesla's Roadster to Market

1,341 horsepower off road? Seems like a little much.

By James Gilboy
In the wake of the Tesla Roadster's debut last November, Taiwanese electric vehicle startup Xing Mobility seems to have ridden Tesla's coattails with the announcement of its Miss R electric supercar. This EV is meant to shock both on the road and off. Xing Mobility had concept renderings, and a skinless test mule but the car itself remained nothing more than vaporware to the public until Monday, when the company released photos and video of the Miss R on the move, complete with prototype bodywork.

Xing Mobility made direct comparison with the Tesla Roadster in its November announcement, promising similar zero to 60 mph acceleration figures, a megawatt (1,341-horsepower) power output, and a top speed beyond 168 mph (270 kph). While multiple third-party videos of the Tesla accelerating violently surfaced in the months since, Xing Mobility's video lacks any footage of its Miss R having its capabilities tested. It shows the vehicle at high speed only once, and even then, the footage appears sped-up.

Miss R is part of the company's technological showcase, centered around proclaimed modular batteries with high capacity, quick-swap capabilities, and extreme capacity, meant for use in commercial vehicles. It boasts a "1 megawatt" battery pack in the Miss R, though battery capacity for electric vehicles is often measured in watt-hours, not watts alone. Xing Mobility has not yet clarified The Drive's inquiry as to whether this is a misprint, or if the battery's capacity will not yet be made public.

Xing Mobility states that a limited production run of 20 cars will be made available early next year, at $1 million a pop. This could beat Tesla to the punch by at least a year, as its new electric hypercar's ETA is no sooner than 2020.

