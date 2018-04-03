Station Wagon Love: They May Not Be Popular, But They're Still Great

Station Wagons are a weird breed of vehicle. In fact, they're so weird that over the last few years their name has morphed from station wagon to just "wagon," and even fancier nicknames like "shooting brake" have emerged. Regardless of the name, what exactly is it that some people love about wagons?

Consumer sales of wagons in the United States paint a dreary picture, which is the primary reason why most of the world's major automakers don't even offer their elongated creations Stateside. Heck, some wagonmakers that do sell them in the States actually go to great lengths to make sure people don't call their wagons "wagons" because they think it's bad for business. Ahem, Porsche.