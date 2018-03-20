New Netflix Series Fastest Car Puts Super Builds Up Against Supercars

Ready for a new Netflix original series that isn't in a foreign language, reclaimed from a cancelled series, or some weird science fiction flick that nobody knows about? Well, you're in luck, especially if you love cars.

Netflix confirmed to The Drive that it will be releasing its first-ever original motor series next month. Unlike Top Gear and The Grand Tour, the series isn't focused around a fixed series of hosts. Instead, in each of the eight hour-long episodes, three every day Joes (and some rich dudes with supercars) will go head-to-head, competing their projects against some of the quickest supercars money can buy to determine what comes out on top.

Is this kind of faux-reality car series right for you? Probably - especially if you love crazy builds. We've seen some of the cars that are going to appear on the show and can confirm this is truly a display of fun builds versus cold hard cash. The production value of the series looks wonderful; long sweeping views of a mountainous desert landscape, tight cropped closeups of cars and their owners, and (most importantly) tons of burning rubber.