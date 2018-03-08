Trade in Your McLaren 570S for This $189,000 Richard Mille Watch

In edition to the first official public debut of the new Senna hypercar, McLaren announced a limited edition wristwatch in collaboration with Richard Mille at the Geneva Motor Show Wednesday.

The RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph timepiece is the first collaboration between British supercar manufacturer and the Swiss luxury watch maker. It will cost roughly $189,000, almost the same price as the 570S Coupe, the most affordable supercar in McLaren's lineup.

That price is chump change for the demographic McLaren is aiming for because the brand is making the RM 11-03 primarily available to purchasers of one of the brand's Ultimate Series models, like the $1 million Senna hypercar and the $1.4 million Senna GTR Concept, which sported a Richard Mille livery when it debuted Tuesday. The watch's production mirrors that of the Senna, as only 500 of each will be produced.