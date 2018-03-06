Watch Rhys Millen Drift the Nurburgring in a BMW M4 CS in Pennzoil's New Film

You may know Pennzoil as a fine purveyor of motor oil. You may not know that the legacy company has started a neat little side hustle crafting Hollywood-caliber car films that showcase all manner of awesome vehicles, all pushed to the limit and beyond by race driver and drift master Rhys Millen. And the latest installment, Escaping the Ring, picks one heck of set piece to cap things off: The famous Nurburgring, and a hardcore BMW M4 CS.

The 460-horsepower BMW M4 CS is one of the most track-capable cars the company sells, and also one of the more focused cars on the market today. Powered by a riotous, twin-turbocharged straight-six engine, it's got a stripped-down interior with cloth pull loops on the inside of the doors and manually-adjusting seats. It also happens to be incredibly well-balanced, which is a good trait when you're trying to drift down one of the most technical racetracks in the world.

Of course, with Rhys Millen behind the wheel, there is no try. Presented here a day ahead of its official premiere, Escaping the Ring follows Millen as he makes his way from one of the Nurburgring's inner facilities to the Autobahn post haste in his incredibly yellow ride. What follows is over two straight minutes of the BMW M4 CS speeding, sliding, and yes, jumping through the Green Hell. Toss on some headphones and crank it up.