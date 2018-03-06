The Jaguar I-Pace Takes On Tesla’s Model X at the Track

But some important points must be made about this video. Jaguar races the Model X 100D, not the more powerful P100D. The 75D and 100D lack Ludicrous Mode, which increases the P100D's already amazing acceleration even more. While it's true that the I-Pace is smaller and lighter than the Tesla, Jaguar did not put it up against the best Tesla has to offer.

Yet when switching from the 75D to the 100D, driver Mitch Evans remarks that you could almost buy a second $69,500 I-Pace for the difference in price between the two Teslas. That's true if you're upgrading from the $79,500 75D to the $140,000 P100D, but not the $96,000 100D. Tesla's model naming can be somewhat confusing, and this price comparison could lead one to believe the I-Pace beats the more powerful P100D.

Still, the I-Pace is priced $10,000 below the Model X and beats the 75D and 100D fair and square. That's a heck of a deal for a sporty electric SUV. Your move, Tesla.