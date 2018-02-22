This Dealership is Selling 725-HP Ford F-150s for $38,000
Is the SVT Raptor too much money for too little power? This supercharged F-150 might do the trick.
Last week, we covered Ohio-based dealership Beechmont Ford, who sells brand new Mustang GTs with 700-horsepower for just under $40,000. For the second chapter of Beechmont's proclaimed "horsepower war," the dealership is planning an all-out assault on the performance pickup truck class with its 725-horsepower Ford F-150, inspired by the venerable SVT Lightning.
For just $37,995, Beechmont will take a 2018 F-150 XL Sport and slap on a 2.9-liter Gen 3 Whipple supercharger, bringing the power output up to 725-hp and 675 pound-feet of torque. For the same price, customers can also choose to add a ROUSH supercharger if they prefer a more established brand, although power goes down to 640 horses and 600 pound-feet of torque.
Just like with its Mustangs, Beechmont will work with each customer to adjust any F-150 trim to that person's needs, and with more than 65,000 performance parts in the dealer's inventory, each truck is unique. "The process starts with our performance team mapping out a game plan," said Charlie Watson, marketing manager at Beechmont Ford. "Once we know what that end goal is, we build accordingly!"
Unfortunately, Ford won't cover any damage caused by the supercharger, but for a little more money, Whipple can hook you up with a three year, 36,000-mile warranty. Considering the price of this Hennessey VelociRaptor-killing truck, that warranty is definitely worth it.
The Whipple-equipped F-150s can be purchased right away, and the ROUSH F-150s are available for preorder but will arrive in roughly 60 days.
Beechmont Ford says the "horsepower wars" have just begun, hinting that the next stage of its crazy build campaign is already in the works. While we're sure this next project will be based on another model in Ford's lineup, the dealership mentioned that it will eventually try its hand at Chrysler products as well. We can't even imagine what it could do with a Dodge Demon.
