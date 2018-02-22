This Dealership is Selling 725-HP Ford F-150s for $38,000

Last week, we covered Ohio-based dealership Beechmont Ford, who sells brand new Mustang GTs with 700-horsepower for just under $40,000. For the second chapter of Beechmont's proclaimed "horsepower war," the dealership is planning an all-out assault on the performance pickup truck class with its 725-horsepower Ford F-150, inspired by the venerable SVT Lightning.

For just $37,995, Beechmont will take a 2018 F-150 XL Sport and slap on a 2.9-liter Gen 3 Whipple supercharger, bringing the power output up to 725-hp and 675 pound-feet of torque. For the same price, customers can also choose to add a ROUSH supercharger if they prefer a more established brand, although power goes down to 640 horses and 600 pound-feet of torque.

Just like with its Mustangs, Beechmont will work with each customer to adjust any F-150 trim to that person's needs, and with more than 65,000 performance parts in the dealer's inventory, each truck is unique. "The process starts with our performance team mapping out a game plan," said Charlie Watson, marketing manager at Beechmont Ford. "Once we know what that end goal is, we build accordingly!"