An Interview With Datsun Executive Design Director Kei Kyu 

I always love when car companies publish an interview with one of their top design execs. It allows me to appreciate the new cars they design and offers up some insights into the thoughts behind the form and function of each vehicle. Plus, I feel it helps me relate more to a car when I know more about how it came to be. Today, Nissan published an interview with Kei Kyu, the Executive Design Director of Datsun.

It seems like all these designers start out the same way as many of us enthusiasts; a poster on the wall. Kyu was no different as he credits having a photo of the Lamborghini Countach LP400 as one of his earliest automotive infatuations. He then grew to love homegrown Japanese sports cars of the day like the Nissan Silvia and the Fairlady Z. After graduating from the College of Art and Design at Musashino Art University in 1991 he joined Nissan as a car designer.