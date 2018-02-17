Tesla Roadster Spied Testing On Track Outside Factory

Even if we have no numbers to pin upon the car, we can say we know one thing about the upcoming Tesla Roadster: it's pretty dang quick. Maybe not as fast as the Falcon Heavy rocket that carried Musk's personal last-gen Roadster into space, and on to the classification as "celestial object," but fast by ground vehicle standards. As of Wednesday, we have a better view of the Tesla Roadster undergoing performance testing than ever before as Twitter user Shehryar Khan uploaded sneaky footage of the Roadster doing a hard launch on the track outside Tesla's factory in Fremont, CA.

To what speed the Roadster is being accelerated cannot accurately be gleaned from the video, though the sound of tires scuffing the asphalt is apparent, indicating a possible launch.