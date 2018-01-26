Casino Courier Crash Leaves Illinois Highway Covered in Thousands of Dollars in Cash

Even in the category of "things that shouldn't be covering the highway right now, but are," there's an order of desirability. Four tons of slimy eels from an aquarium tanker truck? Bad. Enough frozen pizzas to feed a freshman dorm? Better...but still messy. But thousands and thousands of dollars in cold, hard cash blowing in the wind? We think you know the answer.

As the Champaign News-Gazette reports, a courier for a company that runs video-gambling machines was transporting tens of thousands of dollars across Illinois on Tuesday when he lost control of his car on on Interstate 74 near the small town of Mahomet and crashed, taking out two other cars in the process. The force of the accident destroyed the trunk and several windows of the courier's vehicle, sending a good chunk of that casino cash flying out onto the roadway. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.