Homeowner's Association Enacts Insane Policy Forcing Residents to Keep Garage Doors Open

There are a lot of reasons to rag on homeowner's associations. When they're not making you get rid of your World War II Sherman tank, they're forcing you to keep your garage doors open all day in a bizarre quest to root out illegal tenants. Ah, the peace and quiet of the suburbs.

Fox 40 reports that the residents of Auburn Greens in Placer County, California were shocked to find notices taped to their doors informing them that their garage doors must be kept open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, effective immediately. The punishment for violating the rule is a $200 fine and an administrative hearing.

The unwanted open door policy reportedly came about after the homeowner's association discovered a neighbor was letting tenants live in their garage. Obviously, many residents have security-related concerns about the new rule, which offers no alternative means of protecting their belongings during the day. Some are ignoring the edict in protest, while others are getting proroactive.