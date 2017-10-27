Ford Donates 2018 Expedition to Houston Pastor Who Lost His SUV to Hurricane Harvey

The saying "good things happen to good people" was proven true this past week when Ford surprised Houston, Texas resident and Pastor Develron Walker with a brand-new 2018 Ford Expedition.

Pastor Walker had suffered greatly from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, losing his full-size SUV in the storm that also critically damaged his ministry, Towers of Hope Church of God in Christ. Unfortunately, Pastor Walker was denied government assistance as well as a small business loan, so he has been unable to do his normal charity work since the storm hit. Before the devastating hurricane, Pastor Walker used to transport churchgoers, take kids to school, and help others in need with his SUV. Now, he is left without a vehicle and unable to give back to his community.

Until now, at least. Under the impression that he was going to Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant to speak with plant employees regarding how they can help the recovery efforts, Paster Walker was surprised with a gorgeous 2018 Ford Expedition—one of the first to leave the plant.

“Even while facing extremely tough circumstances, Pastor Walker has shown his relentless commitment to helping those in his community, and we hope the Expedition will help him go further with his ministry as they rebuild,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of global operations said while speaking during a quick ceremony for the handoff.

As you may remember, the all-new Ford Expedition uses a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission, making it a significantly more powerful vehicle than last year's model. In addition, the 2018 Expedition utilizes aluminum body panels, shedding 300 pounds over 2017. Click the link for additional details on the 2018 Ford Expedition.