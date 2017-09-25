Tesla Model 3 Currently Leaves Drivers Without FM Radio, Bluetooth or USB Audio

New Tesla Model 3 owners may be in for a surprise when they get their hands on their cars. As of now, they won't be able to play music of their own via USB or Bluetooth, or even listen to the radio—a feature that's become standard as built-in technology even in lower-priced models made by other automakers. Over the last 65 years, carmakers have added factory options that allow drivers to play 8-track tapes, cassettes, CDs, and music via USB, satellite radio, and Bluetooth. Tesla, however, appears to have completely gutting its newest family member of access to all but one type of audio—at least for now.

After the first Model 3 was delivered in Texas, a select set of wording by a Tesla employee triggered a series of questions about just how audio could be played through the Model 3. We reached out to Tesla and a rep confirmed a few details regarding how drivers will be able to entertain themselves with music while on a drive.

The Model 3 has four USB ports included with the premium package, but the driver can't stream audio from a flash drive, nor from plugging in a phone or audio player. AM/FM radio is no longer included, removing the possibility to listen to local radio stations. The Model 3 also does not come equipped with a CD player, removing the last post-modern way to listen to any form of physical media. Bluetooth is enabled on the vehicle, but currently only for making and receiving phone calls. Audio streaming profiles are not currently available through the car's central media player, and the rep is unable to confirm if or when it would be made available to the Model 3.