McLaren Is Live-Building a Lego 720S Supercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

If you thought Lego's McLaren 720S kit was a little oversimplified and wanting for detail—and if you do, you're not alone, McLaren has just the thing for you. Weighing in at more than 1.6 tons and 280,000 bricks, a 1:1 scale Lego-based recreation of the 720S will grace the British automaker's stand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

McLaren worked closely with the Danish toy boffins, supplying CAD data so the end result would be as accurate as possible. Built around a steel frame, the model took a six-person team 2,000 hours to put together. Cool gig, if you can get it. In contrast, a real McLaren 720S takes 12 days to build.

Despite the man-hours already spent, it's not finished yet. As a treat for Goodwood attendees, those who visit the McLaren stand will have the opportunity to lay the final 12,700 bricks to complete the car, making this one of the only times a manufacturer has "live-built" a car at an auto event.

One part this thing does share with the real life 720S is its tires—a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsas. Apparently, glossy plastic bricks don't roll, grip, or wear very well.

The aluminum and carbon fiber-laden 720S will do 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds, tops out at 212 mph, and costs $290,000. Its plastic counterpart will (presumably) do none of those things, but is currently not for sale. However, that could be fixed with a set of Pirellis, multiple trips to the local Lego store, and a lot of determination.