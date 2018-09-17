2018 Nissan Kicks SV Review: Value and Features in an Attractive, Compact Crossover Package

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Nissan Kicks SV.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks SV, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $19,690 ($21,425)

Powertrain: 1.6-liter inline-four engine, 125 horsepower, 115 pound-feet; continuously-variable transmission; front wheel drive

EPA Fuel Economy: 31 mpg city / 36 mpg highway

0-60 MPH: 9.7 seconds (Motor Trend)

Difference a Year Makes: 3,876 (Kicks) units sold in August 2018, vs. 571 for the Nissan Juke in August 2017

Quick Take: The arrival of the attractive little Kicks officially shuttered the Juke era, and Nissan made sure to pack its new offering with practical features—from additional cargo space to a sleeker design to a lower price point—all while setting a new bar in the segment for fuel economy.

See all Nissan Kicks SV specs and pricing information here.

One Big Question: In a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive sub-compact crossover category, what makes the Kicks worthy of consideration?

If nothing else, people are searching for functionality in their daily drivers. Nissan has reworked its tiny crossover offering into the form of the first generation Kicks, which ends the run of the funky little Juke. Sure, the Kicks might offer less in terms of on-road personality, but Nissan hasn't skimped on features in the Kicks, all while keeping the price tag pretty tidy: in entry-level S trim, the Kicks starts at $17,990.

To see how well this little crossover handles itself in the real world, I piloted the Kicks for a week on my daily 60-mile roundtrip commute between New Jersey and Brooklyn, and then from Jersey to Pittsburgh and back (that's 370 miles and six odd hours each way) for my bridal shower. I had a solidly-built Black Lab in the back seat, and needed to be able to fit a few gifts in the trunk on the return trip. And after all that driving, I can tell you the Kicks does the "every day" thing pretty damn well.