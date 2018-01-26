2018 Jaguar F-Pace S Review: The Surprisingly Fun-to-Drive Face of Jaguar's Future

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace S.

Much has Porsche has become something of a crossover company with a sports car problem, Jaguar Land Rover is well under way to transforming into an SUV-maker that sells sports cars and sedans as a side hustle. In 2017, the company's sport-utes outsold everything else in the lineup by more than a 4:1 margin in America. Most of those SUV sales, not surprisingly, stem from the Land Rover lineup—but even the J in JLR is pacing to sell more high-riding soft-roaders than anything else, with the arrival of both the compact E-Pace and the all-electric Tesla-taunting I-Pace likely coming before New Year's Eve 2018.

But it's the Jaguar F-Pace that deserves the credit today for the leaping cat's recent sales rise. As the brand's first SUV, it seemed rather heretical to enthusiasts when it launched a little less than two years ago. But much like the Cayenne was for Porsche, the F-Pace sold like hotcakes to buyers who wanted a fancy crossover from a high-end brand and couldn't give a damn about the company staying true to its storied heritage. Last year, Jaguar sold nearly 19,000 of them in America, amounting to nearly half the big cat's Stateside sales. (The sales runner-up, the compact XE sedan, moved just 9,278 units.)

So like it or not, going forward, this high-waisted two-box shape with its low-profile lights front and rear is likely to be the look most commonly associated with Jaguar. But if this F-Pace's vision of where the future lies goes deeper than the skin, Jaguar's crossover-centric future won't come at the cost of the company's deeply-valued vehicle dynamics. The engineering whiz kids of Coventry have pulled out all the stops to deliver a sport-ute that acts...well, very little like a sport-ute, at least from behind the wheel.