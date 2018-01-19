The 2018 Buick Regal Is a Decent Car, If Not Quite Fit For a King

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Buick Regal.

The new Buick Regal is, simply put, a good automobile. General Motors's not-quite-luxury-non-truck nameplate has spent the better part of the last 10 years trying to erase the grandparental associations it accumulated over the preceding few decades, and the company has done a damn fine job of it. Cars like the Enclave, the Cascada, and the last-gen Regal may not be the sorts of vehicles enthusiasts found compelling (apart from the nimble, stick-shift-packing Regal GS, which your humble author still checks out on eBay every so often), but they offered newfound style and well-mannered handling without sacrificing the comfort that the septua-, octo-, and nonagenarians that sustained the brand through the Nineties valued so highly.

Problem is, the brand now reached a level of competence that leaves it rather...well, indistinguishable from the dozens of other equally-solid cars on the road today. The new Regal is elegant, comfortable, and accommodating, but so are dozens of other new cars on the market today—many of which offer comparable features for less cash. To a degree, it brings to mind the old saying that bad press is better than no press. Buicks used to be lame, but at least people knew what they were. Buicks aren't lame anymore...but they don't stand out in any other way, either.

As the latest addition to the company's lineup, the new Regal typifies this particular...well, calling it a problem seems too harsh, so let's just refer to it as a dilemma. The car excels at all the duties one would expect of it, but it lacks any outstanding characteristics that would push it above and beyond its competitors in any category. It's a good car, but worthy of royalty? Not quite.