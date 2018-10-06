2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler: Tech and Power Upgrades Highlight the Range

What’s New: It might be hard to tell just by looking at these bikes that they’re new for 2019, but the updates should be noticeable from behind the handlebars. The biggest difference is a 10 horsepower increase which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a decent improvement since it’s going from 55 hp to 65 hp. The torque rating remains at 59 pound-feet. Also, the 900cc parallel twin engine now revs 500 rpm higher than before giving it a slightly higher redline.

The front forks and brakes are also improved with a “higher-specification cartridge” up front and new Brembo four-piston front brakes. Triumph is also claiming improved comfort and ergonomics for both the rider and the passenger.

As for new tech, both Triumphs get road and rain riding modes, ABS, switchable traction control, an LED taillight, immobilizer, and a USB port which is nice if you like to mount your phone to your handlebar. A new optional feature is tire pressure monitoring.

Since so many people customize these bikes, Triumph is offering new “inspiration kits” for both motorcycles. On the Street Twin you can opt for the Urban Rider and Café Custom inspiration kits and for the Street Scrambler you can choose the Urban Tracker kit. The Urban Tracker kit makes the bike look more like a flat track racer with a pannier case, Vance & Hines exhaust, a number plate kit, and a few other small touches setting it apart. The Urban Rider and Café Custom kits for the Street Twin appear to be mostly comprised of different paint jobs and seats.